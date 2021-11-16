Education Support to deliver new support services for school leaders

A new support scheme for school leaders is being launched by DfE today. The scheme will provide one-to-one counselling and peer group support to around 2,000 school leaders, helping those at deputy head level and above with their mental wellbeing.

Education Support will deliver the new mental health support scheme for school leaders. The service will run until March 2023.

The scheme builds on a pilot involving over 350 school leaders which was launched in response to the challenges brought about by the pandemic. Eligible school leaders can access the programme from today through the Education Support website: https://www.educationsupport.org.uk/get-help/help-for-your-staff/wellbeing-services/school-leaders-support/

Education Support also provides a free and confidential helpline for everyone working in education. It is staffed by qualified counsellors and open 24/7: 08000 562 561

Sinéad Mc Brearty, CEO of Education Support says: “School leaders have done a heroic job over the past 18 months, and we’re delighted to be continuing to support them through the services announced today. They have moved mountains to keep children learning, while implementing Covid measures, supporting families and so much more.

“School leaders keep children learning, while rarely pausing to check in on themselves. They prioritise everyone else first, which is why we’re so pleased to provide them with professional support, and a space to care for themselves.

“Today’s announcement is a welcome acknowledgement that educator mental health is a vital part of our education system. We’re delighted to be providing these services with the support of DfE, and look forward to working together to support the mental health and wellbeing of everyone working in education.”