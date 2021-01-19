Education Resources Awards 2021 – deadline extended

Companies, organisations and schools wishing to submit entries to the annual Education Resources Awards now have until 5pm on Wednesday 31st March 2021 to register their entries.

According to organiser Chris Milton of Brilliant Media: “Having discussed the current lockdown status with both BESA, our partners and the education marketplace, we have taken the decision to push back the closing date of the Education Resources Awards 2021, in order to provide more time for all companies and schools to properly plan and submit their entries for consideration. Therefore, we are pleased to announce that our website for entry is now open and that entries may be submitted until 5pm Wednesday 31st March 2021.

“Entries for the awards may be submitted via https://educationresourcesawards.co.uk/award-categories.

“With the uncertainty of Covid, we have also made the decision to announce our winners through an ERA virtual awards ceremony platform, which will take place at 3pm on Friday 21st May 2021, hosted by a well-known TV personality. Our planning for a virtual event removes any risk of change and details are now underway how we will be delivering our event to you and we look forward to providing you with full details shortly. For further information please visit www.educationresourcesawards.co.uk.”

Inaugurated in 1997, the Education Resources Awards (ERAs) highlight the quality and diversity of educational products and resources, excellent educational establishments and the most dedicated members of the teaching profession and supplier industry, all working together to encourage the very best in education.

Firmly established as the premier annual event to celebrate outstanding success for the suppliers and teaching professionals of the education sector throughout the UK, these awards are recognised by the teaching profession as the benchmark of excellence, aiming to encourage the raising of educational services and product standards throughout the industry.

Now in their 24th successful year, these awards focus on the resources, services and people that really make a practical impact on learning and the day-to-day work of the teachers in the classroom.