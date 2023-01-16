Education charities scoop share of £120,000 festive financial boost, thanks to Benefact Group

Thirteen education and skills charities have received a share of a £120,000 in Benefact Group’s annual festive 12 Days of Giving campaign.

The charities were nominated by members of the public as part of the specialist financial services group’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Charities including Friends of Rickleton Primary School, Medic to Medic, Friends of Harberton, Bradley Barton Primary School PTFA and ACE IT Scotland SCIO each received £1,000 following the public nominations.

More than 219,000 people around the UK nominated a cause close to their heart, with over 9,600 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes. The 120 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters of charities Mark Hews, Group CEO at Benefact Group, said: “Charitable giving is at the heart of our business at the Benefact Group. We are delighted to be giving back to deserving charitable causes once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, part of our Movement for Good Awards. In these challenging times, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will changes lives for the better and bring a positive start to 2023.

“Out of some five million companies in the UK, Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor and has an ambition to be the largest. As a Group of financial service businesses, uniquely owned by a charity, all available profits go to good causes, and the more our loyal customers support us to grow, the more the Group can give. Our purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society and, together, we can help many good causes to continue their support for those who need it most in these difficult times.”

A full list of winners can be found at movementforgood.com.