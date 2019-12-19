Digital transformation leads to improved outcomes at Stonehenge School

Stonehenge School has integrated Boxlight Mimio’s award-winning classroom technology across its new campus, enhancing students’ learning experience and future-proofing its education provision ahead of continued expansion.

The school has replaced outdated projectors and old-fashioned interactive whiteboards with MimioDisplay interactive panels, which allow teachers to deliver great instruction and have multiple students work together simultaneously, enabling the class to share, create and capture their work.

The displays are combined with the powerful MimioStudio education software, which teachers can use to create interactive and imaginative lessons while performing real-time assessment. “Integrating Boxlight Mimio was an easy decision” says Nigel Roper, Headteacher. “It saves time, saves effort and most importantly improves outcomes for students. This technology is preparing them for life in the workplace, and it’s been a very positive step forward for us.”

“Boxlight Mimio has become an integral part of the teaching and learning experience at Stonehenge School, and a transformational journey for our community.”

