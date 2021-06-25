Developing the Digital Campus 2021: Innovating Higher Education

On May 18th 2021 we held out first Innovating Higher Education Virtual Conference.

The conference attracted over 140 University leaders from across the UK along with 12 highly recognised guest speakers and sponsors. The feedback and appetite for another session has been great, therefore, we are very excited to share details of our next instalment.

The student experience, universities and the role they play in society have been highly disrupted and financially impacted by the recent pandemic. Universities are now approaching a crossroad of how digital their campus remains…

With leaders across seven of the higher education systems in Europe predicting a fall in national funding, as a result of COVID-19, improving the digital learning experience for students becomes a crucial factor to improving finances and student outcomes.

Innovation and digital technology, including an accelerated adoption of cloud, will be crucial for universities to invest in. With such technology, universities can focus long term budgets on teaching programmes and research activities while reducing on-site IT infrastructure costs.

Our “Innovating Higher Education: Developing the Digital Campus” conference will explore some of the most recent tech trends positively affecting higher and further education establishments, these trends include:

Online Learning: Best practice and rapid scale-up

Developing the digital learning experience

Improving student engagement

Lessons learnt: moving to a digital campus

Digital staff training and development

In support of the education sector, we are providing all UK based Higher Education leaders with fully funded delegates passes to attend the conference, sponsor and delegate registration is now open with limited availability

Developing the Digital Campus 2021: Innovating Higher Education