Develop your subject knowledge of UK Parliament and how to teach it

UK Parliament has developed a series of e-learning modules specifically for teachers, aimed at developing subject knowledge of UK Parliament and related topics.

Each module takes around an hour to complete and includes articles, activities, and videos to deepen understanding of the topic, as well as ideas for embedding knowledge of UK Parliament and democracy into teaching practice.

These modules are all linked to the UK curricula with additional modules being developed in the coming months.

Sign-up is quick and easy. Once you have filled out your details, you will receive a link to access the module straight to your inbox.

Sign up now for the following modules:

· Understanding UK Parliament and Government

· How laws are made

· The work and role of the House of Commons

· The work and role of the House of Lords

If you share your feedback on completion, you will receive a certificate of participation signed by the Speakers of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

UK Parliament offers a range of free services for schools, colleges, teachers, and home educators. These include face-to-face, online and outreach sessions, award-winning learning resources, and professional development and networking for educators.

