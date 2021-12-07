At a glance

• Create and collaborate with the Google ecosystem.

• Sturdy and shock-resistant, tested to military standards.

• All-new solidity design.

• Work without worry thanks to a spill-proof keyboard.

• Long-Lasting Battery Life to go on through the school day and beyond.

• Google Titan Chip for hardware level encryption backed up by multiple layers of security.

New ways of working in education gives teachers and students the freedom to work and learn from anywhere. To meet the educational needs of both teachers and students, they must have the right technology that’s quick, reliable, and simple to use. That’s where the hardworking and hard-wearing Samsung Chromebook 4 Series comes in. It has been designed to help teachers and students work productively.

In education, everybody wants the best opportunities. By working together, Samsung and Google are helping develop industry-leading mobile platforms that will give every user more choice. The Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ come with built-in access to all things Chrome. The range of apps and tools help simplify and enhance learning for students, offering greater possibilities in and out of the classroom.

As for durability, the sturdy and shock-resistant Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ have been tested to military standards so they’re tough enough to cope with any student challenges. As you carry them around the home or classroom, the all-new solidity design helps protect them from the rough and tumble of daily life. And the spill-proof keyboard means you can carry on working without worrying about spills and splashes causing damage and interrupting learning. School work can be completed smarter and faster using voice commands through the Google Assistant too. Plus, they have enough battery power to last through the school day as well as a few hours’ homework.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 Series offers strong security. They are less vulnerable to attacks as they’re covered by multiple layers of protection, including sandboxing functionality that boxes in any malware you encounter online to one tab and prevents it from spreading elsewhere on your browser or computer. With this extra protection, you can work from anywhere with more confidence. With Samsung’s range of laptops, tablets, and devices, your school can meet today’s classroom challenges, with payment terms available for schools. Samsung Experience Stores are an ideal starting point to explore our comprehensive range of products suitable for all education needs. In store, our Business Solutions Experts will guide you every step of the way. You can also arrange a visit to your workplace or a one-to one session online.

To get started, call 0333 344 1916 or contact samsungexperiencestores@prs-and.com.

If you’re busy, request a call back and one of our Business Solutions Experts will get in touch.