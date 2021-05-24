All Saints School in Dagenham has landed a gold standard award for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

The school has been awarded the School Mental Health Award by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools after being found to be excelling in all eight areas of the award framework.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: “This award recognises that we, as a staff body and school community, care for one another: we express this care in so many ways, and it is humbling to know that it is being celebrated so positively.

“During months of lockdowns, our staff maintained their relationships with our families both in school for key workers and online.

“I especially consider the weekly newsletter with its holistic content to have been a personal and purposeful way to promote the bonds we have all nurtured over the years and to educate our young people no matter the obstacles.

“What we have learnt from this troubling period is that All Saints staff are there for all, all the time”.

The school was particularly praised for its work to support parents and pupils during lockdowns, with resources and workshops to help parents support their child’s mental health and additional sessions for parents to speak to teachers if they needed to.

All staff at the school are trained in mental health to offer pupils the best possible first-line support, and there is plenty in place to support their wellbeing too.

The school fully supports flexible working and striking a work-life balance. Staff have a strong sense of community and get involved in various social events and physical activities to support their mental health.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, Cabinet Member for School Improvement and Educational Attainment, said: “This is great news and a tribute to the creativity, care, skill and dedication of the excellent staff at All Saints School.

“Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, All Saints Catholic School has continued to improve the health and wellbeing of its staff and pupils.”