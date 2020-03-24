Cybersmile Foundation offers free digital education and support in response to coronavirus crisis

Cybersmile has announced details of digital education and support available for people being affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, including those self-isolating and those in quarantine.

With schools closing daily around the world, Cybersmile is offering use of its full curriculum of lesson plans and access to its interactive learning programme, completely free of charge to all parents, students and teachers – enabling them to deliver engaging educational materials to those who would otherwise be missing out on education. The resources are available from today via Cybersmile’s ​education portal​.

In addition, the organisation is seeking partners who can fund emergency interactive learning modules to educate people about the importance of social distancing, hand hygiene and best practices during this difficult time.

The non-profit has also confirmed that ​Cybersmile Assistant​, their AI smart assistant launched last year, is unaffected by the Covid-19 outbreak and will continue to offer round-the-clock support to anyone impacted by internet-related issues such as anxiety, harassment, cyberbullying and many more.

“Fortunately, all Cybersmile education and support services have been developed to scale almost infinitely. Our services are also designed to withstand the most challenging social environments. We feel fortunate to be able to provide free education and support to everybody affected at such a difficult time,” said Dan Raisbeck, Co-Founder, The Cybersmile Foundation.

The coronavirus emergency has presented itself as a challenge for countries around the world, severely impacting schools, colleges and universities. Due to increases in news consumption and screen time, Cybersmile have seen a surge in demand for support services and access to their education programme.

Potential partners that wish to support Cybersmile’s effort in creating new resources relating to the crisis should contact corporate@cybersmile.org

For more information, visit https://www.cybersmile.org/education