Custom anti-viral and reusable face coverings offer unique solution for secondary schools and academies

Screenworks have created the first-to-market anti-viral and reusable face masks and snoods through their Bumpaa™ brand. These products are set to be a great support for schools and academies, as they offer a more sustainable, easy-to-use, customisable face mask option that helps protect staff and pupils.

All Bumpaa’s face coverings are treated with specialist anti-viral treatment – ViralOff®. This technology effectively reduces viruses and bacteria on the product by up to 99 per cent over two hours*1. The treatment lasts for the product’s lifetime, ensuring the masks and snoods can be reused repeatedly.

The masks do not require any washing, though the treated product has been successfully tested to retain its properties through up to 15 domestic wash cycles*2. Bumpaa™ masks only need a hand wash in cold water to remove visible marks. This is especially helpful for busy teachers and students, as they can reuse the mask without laundering, and the product is protected throughout the day from harbouring viruses or bacteria.

With MOQ’s as low as 100 pieces, Bumpaa™ products can be fully customised to match current school uniform requirements and produced in as little as three days.

*1. Per ISO = test ISO18184:2019, ATCC VR-1679 (H3N2) (Influenza = A)

*2. per ISO test ISO18184:2019, ATCC VR-1679 (H3N2). Slight deterioration in antiviral properties over 2 hours after 15 washes.

https://bumpaa-protect.com/

0845 120 3088