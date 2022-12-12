Coventry school pupils get creative to provide comfort to the community

Pupils at a Coventry primary school are hoping to provide comfort to local people suffering from Covid-19 after creating more than 30 handmade faith packages.

Year 5 pupils at St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, part of the Romero Catholic Academy, have created 32 prayer bags to provide comfort to people suffering from illness in the Wyken area.

The packages, which include a prayer hand-written by pupils, a hand-decorated prayer stone, a small wooden cross and a pack of tissues, are set to be distributed as a show of support for families affected by Covid-19.

The initiative was inspired by the Year 5 pupils’ studies around the Anointing of the Sick – the sacrament given to people who are suffering from illness – as well as pupil’s own experiences with family members who have been affected by the virus, in a bid to provide comfort through faith.

Emily Stirling, Year 5 Teacher at St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, said: “The Year 5s have taken a real interest in creating their prayer bags as they know the difference that small comforts and supportive words can make to people who are suffering from illness and are potentially separated from their families.

“Many of our pupils have personal experience of supporting family members who have suffered from Covid-19, so to have the opportunity to reach out to members of the public with a show of good faith is very rewarding from their perspective.

“We hope that the recipients of the prayer bags get as much positivity and comfort from them as we did in creating them.”

St John Fisher Parish Priest Fr Des Devenney, who is helping to distribute the prayer bags to the community, said: “I joined the parish during Covid-19 so have witnessed the community’s response throughout, and it’s brilliant that the younger generation are so keen to support others living in the area.

“It’s a lovely thought and a project that will provide a lift to people and parishioners living in the local area. It’s a privilege and joy to be involved.”