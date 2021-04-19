Concentration, comfort and COVID-19: How indoor monitoring can create safer, happier classrooms

It is well known that comfortable conditions in classrooms – suitable temperatures, stable humidity and low levels of CO2 – encourage learning and promote health. Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining safe and healthy conditions in classrooms is more important than ever.

Tinytag data loggers are easy-to-use measuring devices that help to improve indoor environmental conditions by monitoring and recording parameters including temperature, relative humidity, CO2 and energy use.

Small, unobtrusive and movable design means that data loggers can easily be mounted to walls or placed on surfaces in classrooms, offices and corridors to discreetly monitor indoor conditions.

Long-term monitoring with data loggers can reveal the efficacy of simple changes to the indoor environment, such as opening windows to improve ventilation, or provide evidence of the need for structural changes or new equipment.

Temperature and Relative Humidity monitoring

Unsuitable temperature and humidity levels in the short-term can cause discomfort and concentration problems. In the long-term, unsuitable conditions can cause health problems.

Monitoring with temperature and relative humidity data loggers can help to show whether comfortable conditions are being met, or whether changes need to be made.

Temperature and relative humidity monitoring can also help to identify problems in the classroom environment, e.g. faults with heating and cooling equipment.

CO2 monitoring

Poor air quality in classrooms can affect concentration, cause drowsiness, headaches and nausea—and also indicates an increased likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.

Accurately monitoring indoor air quality with CO2 data loggers provides hard evidence of when extra ventilation is needed, helping to improve air quality and reduce the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19.

With LED alarms, CO2 data loggers can alert occupants as soon as CO2 levels have breached acceptable limits, prompting immediate action to increase ventilation.

Energy monitoring

Alongside ambient monitoring with temperature and relative humidity data loggers, energy usage can be monitored directly with the safe and simple Tinytag Energy Logger . Voltage, current, power and power factor data can be used to save energy, helping to reduce the environmental impact of schools and make significant savings on fuel bills.

