Comprehensive support for your early years and primary school NQTs in their first year of teaching – Early Years and Primary Schools

The impact of school closures earlier this year, means it has never been more important for newly qualified teachers to feel supported and receive quality training and support in their first year of teaching.

Hackney Learning Trust now have their NQT training programme available to all NQTs. The programme will give NQTs access to a comprehensive and tailored programme of training and support throughout the first year of teaching.

The NQT training programme consists of an introduction session, eleven half day and one full day taught sessions over the academic year. NQTs will also be able to attend the inauguration event. Along with the taught sessions, teachers will be able to visit participating schools in small groups to view teaching and learning linked to the sessions. Consideration has also been given to delivery of this programme remotely in interactive online sessions, should continued social distancing prevent physical meetings.

This programme has been tailored to meet the needs of all newly qualified teachers and reflect their priorities for each term during the year and what they need to succeed. Adaptations have been made to support the 2020 cohort, taking account of the impact of COVID-19 on their training year and their relative lack of experience in the classroom.

The cost of the training programme is just £995 and this includes the charge for Hackney Learning Trust to act as your NQT Appropriate Body, the support for induction mentors and for the administration of NQT assessment paperwork. The charge for the Appropriate Body if bought separately would be £295 per year.

Not only can you purchase the full NQT programme, you can also purchase the programme on a termly basis. The option of purchasing the appropriate body only service for the whole year or term is also available.

Find out More

Please have a look at the NQT programme here, it will give you all the programme descriptions as well as details on pricing.

If you would like more information about their NQT programme, please do not hesitate to contact their NQT team at nqtadmin@learningtrust.co.uk, call them on 020 3076 1515 or visit their web page.