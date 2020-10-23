Community heroes to be honoured in new school competition

Cavendish View Primary School, a new special needs school being built in Walton, has launched a competition to name its classrooms after community heroes.

The competition launched by the new school will allow people to nominate a community hero, who’s name will be honoured above a classroom. Whether it be a family member, a friend, or a community veteran, local people are encouraged to get involved in honouring their community heroes.

Cavendish View School will open in January 2021 on the site of Walton Nursery and Early Years Centre, in Walton, Liverpool. It will be a new primary school for children aged 5-12 years old with special needs and will specialise in mental health, autism and complex behaviours. The school will be open to pupils from each of the five neighbouring boroughs- including Liverpool, The Wirral, Knowsley, Hughton, and Sefton.

The school will provide a small, nurturing environment to ensure that pupils do not feel overwhelmed. Alongside providing students with specialised support and care, it will offer several unique features, including a sensory room, a therapy room, and a soft playroom.

Cavendish View School will boast seven classrooms with a capacity of 42 pupils in order to provide tailored care and support to students. The school would like to offer the opportunity to name classrooms after local people who have made a positive impact on the community as a way to show admiration and respect to those that have given back to the community.

Lyndsey Murphy, principal of Cavendish View School (pictured), said: “We hope that by offering the opportunity to name our classrooms after a community heroes, students will enter our school, surrounded by the names of people who they can admire, and more importantly, people that will make them feel safe, valued, and loved.

“We want everyone to get involved in the competition, and nominate somebody who is special to them or the city of Liverpool – it could be a friend, relative, volunteer or anyone who deserves a bit of extra recognition, so we can honour our local heroes by celebrating them in our new school.”

To enter the competition, and to nominate a community hero, send the name and reason for nomination, in less than 100 words, to Cavendish.view@ambitocareandeducation.co.uk by Friday 27th November.