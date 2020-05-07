ClickView makes world-class educational resources available for free

– Supporting UK families to homeschool with confidence during COVID-19 –

In response to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, ClickView, the world’s leading producer of educational videos, is taking action. For the first time, all curriculum-aligned videos and resources produced by ClickView since 2014 will be freely available.

This will help as many families as possible to homeschool with confidence, explains Managing Director of ClickView UK, Michael Wilkinson –

“It is our civic duty, and we hope that this small but important act can benefit some of the teachers and students in the UK by giving them resources that are educationally relevant, engaging, stimulating, and of the highest quality.”

COVID-19 has significantly impacted schools and education around the world. Teachers are responding to their evolving roles, while families navigate homeschooling challenges, balancing work and other commitments. Already trusted by over 4000 schools, ClickView can help maintain access to quality education and keep the learning momentum going.

Accessing the content is easy. There are no logins or subscriptions required and no obligations to users during COVID-19. “Many similar companies have already offered free access to their products, but most come with conditions such as handing over contact details,” says Wilkinson. “ClickView has chosen to remove any and all hoops to make the process as simple as possible, without a list of obligations or conditions.”

All ClickView-produced content is created by educators for educators. Hundreds of Primary and Secondary videos and resources are now available across a wide range of subject areas including English, Science, Maths, History, Geography and Technologies, as well as student wellbeing titles.

To explore the resources and homeschool with confidence, visit www.clickview.co.uk/free.