Citizens UK and L.E.A.D. Academy Trust announce strategic partnership

L.E.A.D. Academy Trust and Citizens UK have announced a pioneering two-year partnership to develop a strong civic curriculum across the Trust using the tried and tested methodology of Community Organising.

This pilot, involving primary schools from the Nottingham hub, will strengthen the Trust’s existing relationship with its local broad-based alliance, Nottingham Citizens.

COVID-19 has underlined the necessity for schools to be responsive to the needs and injustices of their communities, and schools across the country continue to grapple with the task. This strategic action by L.E.A.D. demonstrates the value of an intentional, sustainable and powerful civic purpose at the heart of the Trust.

Six primary schools initially and senior Trust staff will receive support and training to develop a ‘community of practice and action’ to equip them to: bring about systemic changes to their communities; connect effectively with other civic institutions; and address the many issues young people and their families face beyond the ‘school gates’. Over the two years, the Community Organising curriculum will enhance the wider life and learning of each academy in the Trust and locality.

Dr Sebastien Chapleau, Headteacher in Residence and Lead Organiser with Citizens UK, said: “At a time when many in the educational sector are trying to work out how best to respond to the needs of families beyond the school gates, and when many Multi-Academy Trusts are trying to define what it means to be a Civic Trust, we’re excited to work closely with the L.E.A.D. community of schools to develop key systems and practices to build power and take action with thousands of young people and their families.”

Meeta Dave, Headteacher, Radford Academy and Nottingham Citizens Leadership Group member, said: “A number of L.E.A.D. schools are already significant members of our alliance, and this partnership will strengthen the voice of the school communities in their locality and beyond. We are looking forward to learning from this new relationship, creating change for the common good and weaving Community Organising into the primary curriculum.”

For more information on the Trust, please go to www.leadacademytrust.co.uk. If you would like to know more about the work Citizens UK undertake, please visit https://www.citizensuk.org