Cheshire College student aces academic programme by University of Oxford

Cheshire College – South & West A Level student Bethany Wallace (left) has successfully completed the 12-month Oxnet Intensive Academic programme in Philosophy and World Religions.

Led by Pembroke College, Oxford, Oxnet is an established initiative run collaboratively between participating colleges at the University of Oxford, Durham University, the University of Manchester, and Hub secondary schools and colleges in London, the North West and North East of England.

During her time on the course, Bethany undertook a Study Day at Pembroke College, completed six academic seminars, submitted an essay for the Easter Essay competition, and completed a summer school week as an Oxford undergraduate student, where she was singled out by Oxford tutors for her work, and given a coveted Goldsmith Scholar prize.

Speaking of her experience, Bethany said: ‘It was intense, but it was great to prove that I could do it. I really liked the seminar series, as it was good to talk to experts in their field. We also had a small tutor group so that we could get personal feedback and that really made me think differently about tutorials at Oxford.’

Following her studies at Cheshire College, Bethany hopes to go to university to study Archaeology and Ancient History.

Bethany’s academic aspirations have been supported by The Futures Programme at Cheshire College, a unique selection of pathways designed to support progression onto employment and university.

Commenting on the programme, Bethany said: ‘The Futures Programme supported me in making the application to Oxnet and some of the team came to the summer residential, so it was nice to see some familiar faces. The Scholars group are really friendly, and my teachers are all very supportive too.’

Fiona Massey, the Futures Programme Coordinator said: “We hope that Bethany is proud of her award as a Goldsmith Scholar. We wish Bethany the very best in her future plans and look forward to welcoming her back as an alumna of the Scholars Programme to talk to current pupils about her journey.”

Dhesi, Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, commented: “We are very proud of Bethany’s achievements with the Oxnet Programme. Not only has her hard work and determination paid dividends, but her success will also inspire the new cohort of Scholars at Cheshire College.”

