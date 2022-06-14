Charity launches free schools workshop for military children this July

Military children’s charity Little Troopers is inviting primary schools and their service children to sign-up to a free virtual wellbeing and mindfulness workshop on 7th July.

Part of the Little Troopers at School programme, the two-hour workshop will use games, scenarios, drawing and other fun activities to bring military children together and empower them with positive tools to help them cope with some of the challenges that military life can bring, such as having a parent deployed or moving home and school. Through the session, children will be given the opportunity to share their stories, explore their emotions and learn about mindfulness techniques. All the children will take home a goodie bag including a pack of positive affirmation cards.

Last year, more than 3,500 service children attended a similar workshop run by the charity with schools describing the session as providing “much-needed recognition and support for our forces children” and “a safe space [for children] to share and support each other emotionally, whilst eliciting a sense of pride and community spirit.”

This year’s workshop has been made possible thanks to generous grants from ABF The Soldier’s Charity, The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity and The Grocers Charity.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers comments: “As the school holidays approach, many military families will be coping with deployment or preparing to move home, so now is the ideal time for schools to bring together their service children, give them some tools to help them through and celebrate what it means to be a ‘little trooper’.

“By running a virtual workshop, our small charity can reach and benefit as many service children as possible and make them feel part of this special network of military children across our Armed Forces community. The children love knowing that they are doing the session at the same time as thousands of other military children just like them and they will finish the session feeling proud of their identity as a forces’ child.”

The workshop is part of the charity’s broader Little Troopers at School programme which has been running for four years and provides teachers with practical resources to support their military children in the classroom. More than 1,000 schools are signed up to Little Troopers at School.

For more information and to book a space on the workshop, visit www.littletroopers.net/littletroopersatschool