Celebrate Christmas like never before with KidZania’s Secret Christmas Experience!

The UK’s largest indoor edutainment centre, KidZania London, is preparing to re-open on the 5th December and celebrate Christmas like never before, with their exclusive Secret Christmas experience!

Where is the singing? The decorations? The seasonal spirit? This year, the Grown-Up board of the KidZania city has cancelled Christmas, but nothing will stop the citiZens of KidZania from celebrating the festive fun!

This Christmas, explore KidZania’s best kept secret with their hidden winter wonderland experience from the 5th December to 3rd January 2021. Once kids have cracked the code for the secret password and found the hidden door, an exclusive winter wonderland with six new activities awaits!

Upon entering KidZania’s Secret Christmas, kids can start by popping into Elf School. Here they’ll learn the role of Santa’s Elves and the secrets of how to make toys and gifts for children across the world!

Once they’ve built up their elf-confidence, they can get really creative and write their own Christmas cards and letters or create baubles to take home. For those with a sweet tooth, there are Christmas cookie decoration masterclasses over at Bekha’s Bakery.

The magically transformed KidZania stadium will play host to special Christmas dance and music classes. Those taking part will get the chance to showcase their funky festive moves in the City Christmas Parade!

Perhaps most excitingly, the KidZania Theatre will play host to the very first KidZania Pantomime! Pre-recorded in the KidZania city, and with an incredible professional cast and creative director direct from London’s West End, the 40 minute pantomime ‘Cinderella’ is the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes and offers the perfect dose of family-fun this Winter!

Those who can’t visit KidZania in person this Christmas can still join in the festivities with KidZania’s advent calendar giveaway. Behind each door of the advent calendar, guests will have the chance to win exclusive prizes every day from the 1st – 24th December!

KidZania’s Secret Christmas will run from the 5th December to 3rd January 2021. Spaces are limited to ensure social distancing and KidZania expect the event to sell out fast, so head to www.kidzania.co.uk to purchase a Christmas package for you and your little elves. Early bird packages will be priced from £36 per child and £24.80 per adult if booked before 30th November 2020, with prices then at £45 per child and £31 per adult. To use the Early Bird Offer, simply enter the discount code XMASEARLYBIRD2020 when booking online.

All Christmas Packages include:

3 hours to explore the KidZania City

Entrance to the Secret Christmas area with six additional activities for both children and adults to explore (approx. 1 hour)

Viewing of the exclusive pre-recorded Pantomime Cinderella in the KidZania Theatre (45 minutes)

A hot drink and sweet Christmas Treat for each ticket holder

For more information, head to: https://kidzania.co.uk/whats-on/secret-christmas-at-kidzania

Keeping in line with the latest government guidelines, KidZania will continue to implement health and safety measures in order to keep the city the most safe, fun and enjoyable place it can be. Social distancing measures will continue to be in place which will mean a smaller & safer capacity for visitors, face masks for everyone will be mandatory (unless exempt for medical reasons) and hand sanitiser will be available throughout the city. KidZania won’t be able to welcome under 4s at this time. For full details and FAQ’s, please visit https://kidzania.co.uk/contact-us/faqs/christmas-faqs