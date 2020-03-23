Following the Government’s decision to close UK schools to minimise the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Carol Vorderman and the world’s learning company Pearson, have announced that their online maths tutoring programme, The Maths Factor, will be made available for free from today (Monday 23 March 2020) to support childrens’ continued learning at home for the duration of the UK schools closure period.
The Maths Factor, which was created by educationalist and TV’s most popular mathematical mind Carol Vorderman in 2010, aims to build both children and parents’ maths confidence through short video tutorials, interactive games, revision clubs, tips and challenges.
The online tutoring programme, which forms a key part of Pearson’s suites of maths resources, is available for parents and carers to access online via www.themathsfactor.com and to teachers through Active Learn Primary, the most widely used classroom management system in UK primary schools. By using The Maths Factor, which is usually a paid-for subscription, children can advance nearly two and a half years in just one year by undertaking four 15 minute sessions a week.
Launching the initiative, Carol Vorderman, said: “As we enter what may be a stressful and unsettled time for many, it’s so important that we keep a level of normality in place for our children. Yes schools are closed, but learning will go on!
“We cannot expect parents and carers to take on their children’s education alone and we must also ensure teachers are fully supported to provide the best provision for their students during this period of at-home learning, which is why we are making our online maths tutorial site free to all children and families in the UK and beyond.
“We do not want any child to fall behind nor any parent or carer to feel out of their depth. As the nation comes together to navigate this difficult time, we are determined to support families and schools to continue their learning and exploration at home – unlocking children’s confidence and making maths fun. The power of maths – and its impact on children’s outcomes, on science and the world around us – has never been more clear than it is today.”
Sharon Hague, Senior Vice President of Schools at Pearson, said: “At Pearson, we understand that COVID-19 is directly impacting schools, colleges and learners across the UK. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
“We are committed to ensuring that learning can continue and are working to ensure that children have access to the same Pearson resources at home as they would at school. In partnership with Carol Vorderman, we are pleased to be able to offer The Maths Factor for free whilst schools are closed, alongside providing online versions of wider ActiveLearn resources to parents and carers.
“By drawing on our online learning expertise, we can offer support and continuity to our learners, empower teachers, parents and carers to support children’s learning and ultimately help to minimise the interruption during this period of uncertainty.”
To find out more about The Maths Factor, and how to access the package for free, please visit: www.themathsfactor.com
For further information on Pearson’s wider response to supporting UK schools affected by COVID-19, visit go.pearson.com/supportingschools.