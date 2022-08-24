Can You Retake A-Levels and What Is the Process?

Students want their A Level results to be a cause for celebration. But sometimes, the unexpected happens, and the result is a disappointment. But that should not be a cause for worry because it is possible to retake A Levels. So, to answer the first question, it is possible to retake your A Levels. But, likewise, there are steps to follow so you can retake A Levels.

The process of retaking A Levels

If you have decided to retake A Levels, you should contact the admissions department of the university you chose to ensure that they are not oversubscribed for your chosen course.

Determine if you should retake your A levels

This is essential because it will define what you want to achieve. It is likewise necessary to recognise why you did not get what you expected the first time. If you tried your best the first time, you would probably get the same result next time. Therefore, you might want to choose another topic.

Choose where you want to retake your A Levels

You have three choices on where you retake your A Levels: in school, at a college or sixth form, or online. You should know their features so you can choose the one that will fit you best. If you take it at your school, the tuition fee is lower, but you still need to pay the exam fee. On the other hand, it is less intimidating, and you have access to resources and professional teaching. A college or sixth form may be a better option if you do not want to sit with students in a lower level than you. Several colleges offer small classes and private tuition, which could help you focus more. The last option is online, which gives you many programme inclusions that you might not get from the other options.

Consider the cost of an A-level retake

When you retake your A levels, you pay the tutoring and exam fees. The tutoring fee is for the person who will reteach the material, which varies depending on where you want to retake the subjects. It will be lower when you go take it in your school. The most expensive is college, and the most cost-efficient is the online option. The same goes for the examination fee.

No age limit

You can retake the A Levels at any age. Whether you are coming from a gap year or any other circumstance, you can retake it if you are determined to chase your academic dream.

Know the subjects you can retake

Determine which subjects you need to retake. You can retake all your A-level subjects. Or you can choose the subjects where you want your grades to improve. It is a matter of deciding what option to take. Then, you should select which tutoring facility offers the subjects you will take.

You can retake your A Levels at any age. However, it is essential to review what happened the first time you took the A Levels and decide why you need to retake them.