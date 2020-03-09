BRITISH SCIENCE WEEK: AWARD-WINNING BLOGGER LAUNCHES FREE RESOURCES FOR PARENTS AND SCHOOLS

’31 Days of Learning’ event will raise money for charity Reverence for Life

A digital campaign to provide parents and teachers with free learning resources is being launched ahead of British Science Week – 6-15 March 2020.

31 Days of Learning will give schools and families free access to a range of fun learning activities, bringing the wonder of science and creative subjects into classrooms and homes.

Hosted by the UK’s No.1 Parenting Blog Kiddycharts.com, this special digital event will provide parents and teachers with exciting experiments, crafts, projects and games to bring STEM and STEAM learning to life. From making rainbow slime to growing fruit and vegetables, the activities will help children to get hands-on with science, and to see the links between art and STEM subjects.

Launching on 1st March, a new activity will be made available on the KiddyCharts website each day throughout the month. Covering Science, Maths, Languages, Literacy and Art, the free resources will also include activities to boost awareness around mental and physical health. One project encourages children to create a journal helping them to recognise their emotions, while another looks at healthy eating.

Ranked as the leading UK Parenting Blog by Rise Global, Kiddycharts.com is the only UK Blog that is a registered social enterprise, with most profit going to charity. All proceeds from the 31 Days of Learning campaign will go to Reverence for Life, a charity that supports local UK and International charities in their work to help homeless, disadvantaged and vulnerable people and children affected by HIV/AIDS.

Helen Neale, KiddyChart’s creator said:

“31 Days of Learning will give parents and teachers access to fantastic free resources just in time for British Science Week. We’ve recruited some of the UK’s best-known bloggers to help us, and each day they’ll provide an exciting new activity for kids – helping them to learn about the world around us while raising money for a really important cause.”

Teachers and parents are encouraged to visit www.kiddycharts.com from 1st March to start downloading the free resources. The content will also be available via Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #31DaysOfLearning.