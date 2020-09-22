British Council International School Award success for Stantonbury International School, Milton Keynes

Stantonbury International School in Milton Keynes has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education. Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life work in today’s world.

Stantonbury International School’s international work includes partnership activities on values and street markets with India and Lebanon through Connecting Classrooms, a global education programme; Erasmus+ project work with Spain, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, and Estonia on matters relating to inclusion, and many other global cross-curricular activities in its Performing Arts, Modern Foreign Languages and English departments.

On hearing the news that Stantonbury International School had received the award, Sandra Underwood, International coordinator and Middle Year Programme (MYP) lead in Modern Foreign Languages (MFL) said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the International Schools Award and the students are a credit to the immense project work that took place. Providing international links within the curriculum enriches teaching and learning, giving young people a window into different cultures and countries Student involvement in various aspects of international activities has given them a real sense of purpose especially as they were able to work with other like-minded students abroad.”

Sir Ciarán Devane, CEO of the British Council, said: “The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award. The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms. Embedding an international dimension in children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful lives and careers in an increasingly global economy.”

The award, which celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year, is now available worldwide in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Pakistan. Over 6000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.