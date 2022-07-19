Brand new keyless lockers – perfect for schools, perfect for students

Students today need school lockers more than ever. With a vast range of subjects in the curriculum, as well as many extra-curricular activities on offer, students are often required to bring many books, textbooks, and folders with them daily, which can quickly become extremely heavy, leaving many suffering from back pain. And that’s without taking into consideration any other equipment they may need such as P.E kit, musical instruments and electronic devices! Some schools may try to tackle this problem by reducing the amount of equipment required, some even going paperless where possible, but one issue that’s much trickier to solve is theft! Understandably students can’t be with their bags 100% of the time at school, leaving their belongings in a vulnerable position. And let’s face it, with most students today carrying smart phones and tablets, there’s a lot more at risk than just their lunch money! By providing students with a school locker, they can carry what they need for each lesson at a time, rather than the whole day. What’s more, valuables can be safely locked away when required, without the worry of them being stolen.

At Locker Space, we speak to schools on a regular basis who would love to provide a locker for their students, as well as many schools who are desperate to replace the old, worn-out lockers they currently have in place. However, they often find that due to a lack of capital budget and the high cost of new lockers, they can’t afford to purchase the number of lockers they really need, if any at all. That’s where we come in! We strongly believe that students shouldn’t be deprived of a school locker and therefore have created a locker rental package specifically for the UK’s education sector. For some schools, budget may not be the sole reason preventing them from acquiring new lockers, as space can also be an issue. We are very creative at Locker Space, and you might be surprised where our lockers can be installed.

The lockers are provided free of charge to all size schools, colleges, and universities. The lockers are owned by Locker Space and are available for parents/students to rent on an annual basis with Locker Space being responsible for their maintenance and digital code locking management. You can choose your locker and its location online via our safe and secure bespoke booking system – the rental cost for a student locker is £36 per year, allowing student use for the whole academic year from September through to July. Please note all bookings terminate at the end of the school year in July. The locker’s cost can be pro-rated so we can provide installation at any time of the year.

The lockers are designed and manufactured in UK. They are protected with Elite GUARD anti-bacterial powder coating, which fights bacterial contamination. It is 99.9% effective against MRSA and E-coli.

It is also shown to exhibit zero growth for fungi and moulds.

