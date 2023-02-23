Boost physical literacy with PE measurement tool

A programme designed to improve children’s physical literacy and activity levels has been launched nationwide to support primary schools in measuring the impact of their PE delivery.

Wow Active tracks pupil progress through a series of fun and inclusive challenges and supports every child to achieve their personal best. Using Wow Active, teachers are able to access Ofsted-compatible data which helps to support and motivate each child throughout the year. Teachers can also track and monitor individual pupils, compare class average scores against national averages and identify those requiring interventional support.

A range of additional data can be accessed, including how genders, year groups, key stages, SEN and EAL groups are performing. All this data contributes to measuring the impact of any related PE and Sport Premium spend.

After demonstrating initial success in the Midlands, Wow Active has been acquired by Premier Education, leading provider of sport and physical activity to primary schools, in a bid to expand its reach and replicate its success nationwide.

As well as a tool for schools, Wow Active gives parents the capability to access their child’s results and download challenge cards for use at home. Sign up now to get 50% off Wow Active until the end of the school year.

premier-education.com/wow-active