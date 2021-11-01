Bett 2022: Reuniting the global community for education technology under one roof

Creating the future

Now that the new normal for this academic year is very much underway, the education industry is focusing on how it can harness the surge of EdTech consumed in the past year, to look ahead and explore how this new and innovative tech can be integrated into the curriculum and enhance current teaching methods. With the acceleration of digital adoption, digital safeguarding and the closing of the digital divide are now at the forefront of the EdTech industry – with a key area for consideration on SEND student experiences in remote learning.

The last 18 months have offered more challenges than most, with rapidly changing guidance from the government, fast-tracking the use of technology and social restrictions causing lasting impact on student wellbeing. Now, more than ever, educators need support on how to make the most of the technology they were forced to use to deliver lessons, and advice on the new and improved technology now available to them.

Welcome back to EdTech’s biggest reunion

We are thrilled to welcome back Bett, EdTech’s biggest reunion in person on 19-21 January 2022, to facilitate connections by providing educators with the space to discover the latest products, suppliers and EdTech trends both nationally and internationally. A range of networking opportunities will enable the education industry to have meaningful conversations and create lasting symbiotic relationships, as well as meet with the right EdTech providers to help them find the solutions they need.

Six global themes structure the Bett 2022 agenda: Leadership, Futures, Inclusion, Wellbeing, Skills, Innovation – leading to the overarching theme Create the future – ensuring that education stakeholders worldwide can address their most pressing challenges and priorities.

With 90+ hours of CPD content, the seminar agenda will offer an exciting line-up with over 225 inspiring speakers including one of the world’s leading authorities on growth mindset, Eduardo Briceño, the comedian and actor Sally Phillips, who will speak about home-schooling during lockdown and life with a SEN child, and Gogglebox favourite Baasit Siddiqui, whose Siddiqui Education organisation helps boost the morale and achievements of disadvantaged pupils.

You will access to over 550 exhibitors and sponsors, from tech superpowers such as Microsoft, Google, Lenovo and Pearson to specialist education suppliers such as Arbor Education, NetSupport, Promethean and 2Simple to rising start-up stars – offering impactful solutions for institutions of all sizes and all budgets.

Bett will also be running a Hosted Leaders Programme, with curated 1:1 meetings allowing global education leaders and change-makers to convene through Learnit.

New for 2022

Esports @ Bett will allow educators to experience live gaming demonstrations, tournaments and inspiring industry content – to see how esports is more than gaming and could in fact be the secret weapon in encouraging learning, promoting teamwork and communication.

Bett After Hours, Thursday 20 January provides the opportunity for those who cannot attend during the day to explore everything Bett has to offer. Open until 20:00.

Ahead by Bett, the new co-located event designed for Higher Education leaders accelerating disruption.

Bett 2022 is open for registration – join the education community at the latest instalment on 19-21 January 2022 at the ExCeL London.