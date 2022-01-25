Bett 2022 postponed to 23-25 March due to omicron

Bett 2022 has been postponed to March 2022. In a statement, the organisers said: “Following the rapid escalation of omicron cases across the UK and around the world, we have taken the decision to postpone Bett 2022, alongside Ahead by Bett, Learnit and our Hosted Leaders Programme. The new dates for these events are 23-25 March 2022, and will continue to take place at the ExCeL London.

“Our commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our community necessitated the shift and we considered feedback from many of our exhibitors, sponsors, attendees and speakers, as well as the impact of changing travel restrictions globally. Our global partners Microsoft, BESA and the UK’s Department for Education are supportive of the change and the new show dates.

“Holding Bett in-person at the end of March presents an important opportunity for the education and technology community to come together to learn, trade and network and to look

positively to the future of teaching and learning. “All visitor registration, exhibitor stand, sponsorship and hosted meetings will automatically be transferred to the new dates. We will be in touch in the New Year to explain the next steps and to let you know more about the rescheduled event.

“In the meantime, please do make sure that if you have booked hotel rooms and flights you contact your providers to cancel your booking or move forward in line with the new show dates. “We’d like to say a huge thank you for your incredible support and your continued understanding whilst we work through the details at this challenging time.”

https://uk.bettshow.com/