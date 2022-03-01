Bett 2022 launches new esports feature

An exclusive event showcasing the new world of esports will be unveiled at Bett 2022, the global community meet-up for education technology.

Esports @ Bett is a new feature hosted in association with British Esports which will allow teachers, education leaders and parents to experience and understand the potential impact of esports in education.

The move comes as it emerged that esports will be piloted as a competitive sport at the Commonwealth Games later this year.

As part of the esports takeover, Bett 2022 will host daily tournaments on the popular Rocket League game and feature teams from the British Esports Student Champs, the national schools and colleges competitive gaming tournament.

Unlike any other education event before, Esports @ Bett will host a dedicated space that is the epicentre of all things esports, providing a hub within which visitors can participate in gaming and experience real time product demonstrations.

There will also be opportunities to hear from inspiring industry experts like Chester King, CEO of the British Esports and Mark Weller, Chief Gaming Officer from GB Esports Team, VEXED.

After making waves in the education technology community as an alternative recreational activity for students, esports has boomed in popularity having recently been featured on BBC’s The Apprentice and has now been officially sanctioned as a pilot event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games Federation.

In a UK national first, the British Esports Association has partnered with Pearson to introduce the esports BTEC, the first qualification of its kind in the world with a skills-based focus launching back in April 2020, with more than 1800 students currently taking part in the BTEC over both Level 2 and Level 3.

For the first time at Bett, visitors will be able to hear from the educators, leaders and technology providers championing esports across schools. The three day agenda will showcase sessions on how schools and universities can harness this growing industry to: build their own esports programme, drive greater student engagement and skillsets, and explore the role diversity and inclusion plays across esports.

For those who can’t attend, the Bett website will bring the esports story to life, housing a brand-new online esports zone that will equip the Bett community with a multimedia toolkit of articles, case studies, audio visual content and research to deepen insight and inspire engagement.

Eve Harper, UK Portfolio Director, EdTech said, “We are thrilled to welcome Esports @ Bett to this year’s show to celebrate esports in education and exhibit some of the opportunities it can provide to young people. With more than 70% of schools considering an esports programme, and with the expectation that the global esports market will triple by 2025, Bett is proud to be supporting such a fast growing and innovative industry.”

Elliot Bond, British Esports ’ Head of Broadcast and Events said, “We are proud to be representing the esports industry in the incredible Bett show in March. It’s a huge opportunity for those interested in gaming to learn how education and esports can be brought together to inspire and motivate young people.”

Registration is FREE for attendees and is now open now at: https://uk.bettshow.com/visitor-registration