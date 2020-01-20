Bett 2020: discovery education showcases the power of learning through experience

Next generation learning to be launched at world’s biggest education event

Augmented and virtual reality will take centre stage at London’s Bett Show this week, as Discovery Education invites teachers and pupils to step into the classroom of the future….by taking a virtual trip to Mars.

The award-winning digital learning provider will host a spectacular immersive experience in space, revealing how technologies like AR and VR will transform future teaching and learning.

Lifting off from the Bett Arena stage on Friday 24th January at 13:25, The Learning Amplifier: An Immersive Journey with Mixed Reality Technology will transport passengers to the planet Mars in 2133. This wow-factor session will show how immersive technologies can engage and astound children, adding layers of powerful impact to learning. Speakers Andrew Hammond and Phil Birchinall will also unravel the pedagogy behind immersion and show how learning is accelerated when technology is applied with purpose.

Visitors to the Discovery Education Stand NG65 will be able to able to experience Augmented Reality that transforms 2D images of historical figures, archaeological finds and the natural world into captivating 3D models and animations. They’ll meet the mysterious Celtic Queen Boudica and hear her account of the revolt against the Romans, witness the Great Fire of London and see why the fire spread so quickly and explore an animation of the water cycle in spectacular 3D.

Discovery Education will be also be showcasing an exclusive Virtual Reality experience on the Microsoft Stand NG30, where visitors will be able to recreate the famous feather and hammer experiment carried out by astronaut David Scott in 1971.

Phil Birchinall, Discovery Education’s Senior Director of Immersive Content said:

“Immersive technologies are the future of education. Bringing the wow-factor into the classroom, they are more than just a ‘gimmick’. AR and VR have the power to engage and inspire children and truly deepen their learning. We’re looking forward to showing teachers how this works in action, demonstrating the pedagogy behind our experiences and welcoming schools on our incredible trip to Mars!”

Discovery Education’s digital resources are trusted by thousands of UK primary schools. The award winning Discovery Education Espresso platform now includes a library of immersive content, helping teachers to introduce these technologies throughout the primary curriculum.

Discovery Education is also launching other future-focused teaching resources at Bett 2020. These include:

Discovery Education Health and Relationships

A new PSHE programme, developed to help primary schools meet the statutory curriculum changes. Featuring age-appropriate digital resources, comprehensive lesson plans and teacher guidance, Discovery Education Health and Relationships will equip schools to teach the new Relationships and Health Education objectives with confidence from September 2020. A free period of access will be available to teachers visiting Discovery Education at Bett on stand NG65.

Discovery Education Experience

A first-of-its-kind complete solution for primary planning, teaching and charting progress. Discovery Education Experience pairs Discovery Education’s dynamic digital resources including the award-winning Discovery Education Espresso with expert planning, creation and assessment tools, creating a single, essential platform for primary school teachers. Plan, teach, assess and evaluate with Discovery Education Experience, previewing at Bett and launching in Autumn 2020

Andrew Hammond Senior Director of Learning and Community said:

“Discovery Education is delighted to be back at this year’s Bett. We’re looking forward to showing schools the next generation of education and to supporting teachers as they introduce new technologies into their classrooms. We believe all technology should be applied with purpose and the digital resources we are showcasing will truly help schools to get ready for tomorrow. The future is closer than we think.”

