BBFC, DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures unveil second Create The Card competition for Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), in collaboration with Universal Pictures, has announced their second Create The Card competition. They are calling for UK-based primary school students, aged 4 to 11, to unleash their creativity by designing the official BBFC Black Card for Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – the upcoming sequel and the second instalment of the beloved Puss In Boots franchise.

The winning design will be projected on screen ahead of every cinema showing of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish in the UK. The winner will also be granted the once-in-a-lifetime experience of attending a preview screening of the film with friends and family, a framed copy of their BBFC Black Card, and an abundance of film merchandise. Ten runners-up will also receive a goody bag.

Sarah Peacock, BBFC Compliance and Education Manager, said: “After receiving over 1,000 fantastic entries from secondary school students across the UK for our Create The Card competition earlier this year, we are thrilled to launch this next competition for primary school students. Recognising and understanding age ratings and content advice is crucial for young people’s development. We hope this competition will help to facilitate conversations with children and their educators about the work of the BBFC and the importance of viewing age-appropriate content. The Puss In Boots franchise leans into the wonderful world of fairytales, and we can’t wait to see students across the country draw inspiration from the film series in their creative designs.”

Rob Huber, Managing Director (UK & Ireland), Universal Pictures International UK, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the BBFC once again, especially following the success of the Jurassic World Dominion competition earlier this year. The enchanting world of Puss In Boots has so many avenues to explore and we would encourage entrants to harness what they already know about the myths and legends in this DreamWorks’ tale when creating their masterpieces. Primary school students have just over two months to submit their entry and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

The competition is open for entries today, and will close on Friday 16 December. The selection process will be overseen by a jury panel including industry experts from both Universal Pictures and the BBFC, alongside some very special guests. The young winner will be revealed at the end of January, ahead of the film’s UK release on Friday 3 February.

Young people, aged 4-11, can enter by either scanning and emailing a copy of their A4 landscape design, or posting it directly to the BBFC’s London offices. Competition templates can be downloaded here. For further information and to read the terms and conditions, please visit the BBFC’s children’s website, CBBFC.co.uk. You can also download the BBFC app from the App Store or Google Play.