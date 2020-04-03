BBC “to deliver biggest push on education in its history”

The BBC has unveiled its biggest push on education in its history – ensuring that every child in the UK has the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum in these challenging times. Whether complementing what schools are providing remotely, or as a standalone resource, the BBC’s newly expanded education offer will bring 14 weeks of educational programmes and lessons to every household in the country – whatever your child’s age.

Commencing on 20th April, the start of the summer term for most children, BBC Bitesize Daily, as the service will be called, will deliver a tailored day of learning across BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Bitesize website and app, BBC Four and BBC Sounds, with curriculum relevant offers across the UK. Together, this comprehensive package is aimed at minimising disruption to children’s education and providing rhythm and routine in these challenging times.

Tony Hall, Director General of the BBC, said: “In these uncertain times parents look to the BBC to support them and offer education while children can’t be in school. This is the biggest education effort the BBC has ever undertaken. This comprehensive package is something only the BBC would be able to provide.

“We are proud to be there when the nation needs us, working with teachers, schools and parents to ensure children have access and support to keep their learning going – come what may.

“We have been overwhelmed by the offers of help and support in putting this provision together and are looking forward to ensuring every child can continue to learn, and have fun, through our high-quality teaching and accessible education offer.”

UK Government, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Millions of parents are supporting their children to continue learning at home while schools are closed, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“As a parent, I know encouraging children to learn at home is no easy task and I am delighted that the BBC has worked with experts and exceptional teachers to create this educational package to support schools and parents by bringing learning to life on TVs, computers and tablets across the country.”

UK Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden said: “This is public service broadcasting at its best and will make a big difference to millions of children across the UK while schools are closed. I’m delighted the BBC is working closely with the government to help make sure our children are educated, informed and entertained during these challenging times.”

Faces children will already be familiar with such as Karim Zeroual, Oti Mabuse and Katie Thistleton will be part of Bitesize Daily which will be filmed in Match of the Day’s studio in Salford. Some of our nation’s best teachers will join big name partners across the worlds of sport, culture and literature such as the Premier League, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Puffin Books, who have also signed up to offer content and activities for both the BBC Bitesize Daily broadcast and BBC Bitesize Online with more exciting partnerships to be announced in coming weeks.

Navigating around the content will be simple for parents and children to follow as all content will be divided into age groups. From watching the 20 min programme on BBC iPlayer or BBC Red Button relevant to the child’s age, parents will be directed to the resources available that day for that child on BBC Bitesize online. BBC Bitesize online will home a new Maths and English lesson for every child every day with more subjects to follow. BBC Bitesize will be the one stop shop for all the educational resources whether that be podcasts, videos, quizzes and importantly lessons.

Working closely with teachers, well trusted education providers such as Twinkl and White Rose Maths, the Department of Education in England, the Welsh Government, Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the BBC will provide nation specific, curriculum led activities and programming to complement the remote learning being offered by schools and to keep up every child’s educational momentum.