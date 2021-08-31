Barnardo’s workbook to help young children cope with the challenge of a new school year

With the start of a new school year just days away Barnardo’s has launched a workbook children can use to help them through the first few weeks of term.

The Change Challenge booklet contains easy to follow exercises to be completed by key stage 1 and key stage 2 pupils to make the transition to a new class much easier.

And it also helps them to develop a plan for a successful first half-term by identifying the things that make them feel good, the tricky things that can have a negative impact on their wellbeing, and also the people that can help them.

The workbook is designed to be used during the first eight weeks of term with a short reflective session each week, writing down what has helped them, what has been tricky and who has helped them.

There are also some ideas to support them when they come across difficult challenges in the future.

Barnardo’s Acting Chief Executive Lynn Perry said: ”Starting a new class or going to a new school is often a nerve-wracking experience for children. And after the past 18 months where much of it was spent in lockdown, including having to get used to lessons taking place online, some children will be understandably more apprehensive than normal.

“This is why staff at the Barnardo’s Education Community have created a workbook aimed at key stage 1 and key stage 2 children. It gives them exercises to do for the first eight weeks of term where they can think and reflect on how they are feeling.

“I hope it will be useful not just for them to work through with their teachers in the classroom but also something children can do at home with their parents and carers.”

BEC is aimed at education staff in early years, schools, colleges and higher education.

The workbook is free to download at the Barnardo’s Education Community site: www.educators-barnardos.org.uk