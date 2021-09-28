Back to school with Microban® antimicrobial solutions

Now, more than ever, it is essential to get students back into a clean and fresh classroom that supports improved learning. However, cleaning protocols can be challenging to maintain, especially in schools and universities. Furthermore, these institutions are laden with busy traffic areas and high-touch, moisture-rich environments prone to bacterial growth, leading to a build-up of stains and odours that can proliferate.

For these reasons, products and equipment used in education facilities are now being treated with antimicrobial technologies – such as those from Microban International – to help them stay cleaner for longer and limit any further disruptions to classroom-based teaching. These powerful technologies can also help to protect products and equipment from deterioration caused by microbial growth, making them more durable and resistant. This not only benefits users in the short term, but also decreases the long-term costs of replacing damaged products.

Microban antimicrobial product protection can be applied to everything from decorative paints and wall partitions, to electronic devices, toys and even stationery. In fact, one leading manufacturer of stationery and accessories in the USA has already applied Microban technology to its range of products, including notebooks, binders, folders and more, ensuring antimicrobial resistance for the lifetime of the product.

The built-in component found in Microban-treated products creates an inhospitable environment for microbes, providing inherent continuous protection for cleaner, more durable solutions. This intrinsic action complements a regular cleaning schedule, to maintain a cleaner education setting and deliver added peace of mind for every teacher and student as they return to the classroom.

