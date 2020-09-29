ASTUDIO COMPLETES STATE OF THE ART NEW LONDON CAMPUS FOR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO BOOTH SCHOOL OF BUSINES

New modern campus designed to deliver world-leading Executive MBA programme

Award-winning architectural practice astudio is pleased to announce the completion of a cutting edge new space for the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. The project has delivered the design and fit-out of Chicago Booth’s new European campus building, located at 1 Bartholomew Close in City of London.

The new campus is designed for the teaching of the University’s world leading Executive MBA programme and non-degree executive education courses. The site consists of 4000m2 of teaching and support space across the ground, first and second floor and design highlights include two classrooms for 100 executive MBA students, meeting rooms of varying sizes, hospitality spaces and administrative space.

In their design of the Chicago Booth London campus, astudio prioritised access to natural light, creating a new staggered internal staircase that enables light to circulate freely through the three floors. Throughout the building, the design includes a materials palette that combines industrial raw dark grey steel with matte natural oiled walnut as a modern take on the school’s impressive past. At the heart of the building, a feature wall pays homage to the University’s Novel laureates, celebrating its status as a world leading business school.

Throughout the project, astudio sought to reflect the prestigious history of Chicago Booth as one of the longest established business schools in the United States of America, while also drawing on modern design and architectural techniques to create an effective and empowering educational environment. Classrooms have been designed to cultivate learning and future leaders, with the ceiling geometry in the two classrooms inspired by the existing limited floor to ceiling heights as well as indirect light and acoustic requirements.

The project draws on astudio’s expertise in creating educational spaces that reflect the history and ethos of a university, faculty or school, while also catering to evolving teaching styles and modern demands. Since being founded 2007, astudio has completed multiple projects for education institutions, including the St Paul’s Trust School, Twickenham Academy and Kingston Academy.

Richard Hyams, Co-founder and CEO of astudio, commented: “We are delighted to have delivered this project for Chicago Booth, which reflects both the distinguished history and striking ambition of the institution. Throughout the project, we sought to provide an inspiring, tailored and cutting-edge space for the education and development of Chicago Booth students, and where alumni too can feel at home. The result is a campus that blends the history of Chicago Booth with dynamic modern design to establish an inspiring home for future leaders.”

Randall Kroszner, Depute Dean of Executive Programmes at Chicago Booth commented: “We are deslighted that our new address puts us at the heart of London’s vibrant business community. From One Bartholomew Close, we will have businesses ranging from finance and professional services to technology start-ups and entrepreneurs on our doorstep. I can’t imagine a better home for Chicago Booth in Europe.”