ASSA Abloy Opening Solutions Door Group discuss their new Powershield Rathlin doors being LPS 2081 certified

Door group, a section of ASSA Abloy Opening Solutions specialises in access solutions, security is often the primary function. Compromising security when designing and selling these types of products is not an option. Therefore, Door group has all their new Powershild Rathlin doors LPS 2081 certified to guarantee security is to the highest standard.

Door group want to assert their stance as a leading access solutions manufacturer by designing the new Powershield Rathlin doors – with LPS 2081 certifications. The Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) evaluates the resistance to unauthorised access by various physical security products explicitly when targeted by intruders using stealth.

LPCB certification

The LPCB is a globally recognised third-party certification body that sets the standards needed to ensure that fire and security products and services perform effectively.

ASSA Abloy Door Group demonstrated due diligence through LPCB thirdparty certification. Tests can confirm that the Powershield Rathlin range performs according to the stated specifications, ensuring peace of mind to all the stakeholders that the product can reduce security and fire safety risks. LPS 2081 Issue 1 SRB Requirements and testing procedures for LPCB approval and listing of building components, strongpoints, security enclosures and free-standing barriers resisting intruders attempting to use stealth to gain entry.

Testing under their standards, such as LPS 2081 – the most up-to-date, widely recognised security door standard and the most specified in the UK – can demonstrate a door’s capability to withstand physical attack. LPCB LPS 2081 security ratings are designed to manually attack the product to determine the minimum resistance the door offers when in locked condition. It is the perfect way to reassure buyers that the product is to the highest possible standard.

Powershield Rathlin doors are LPS 2081 Security rating B. The more advanced the two ratings, B prolongs the attack for up to 3 minutes, and with an enhanced set of tools, any doors that are rewarded a security rating B can be considered a more secure product.

Powershield Rathlin

The market leading Powershield steel door range combines high performance with high quality. ASSA ABLOY offers its clients fully compliant, fully finished door sets with factory-fitted hardware. Doors and frames are designed to ensure ease of installation on-site and provide the end user with a premium door solution.

Powershield Rathlin comprises of morticed mechanical escape lock with automatic deadlocking, panic pad, key with AASD Guard, louvre vents, pull handle, surface mounted pull handle, vison panels, and active leaf. To add to this impressive door, ASSA Abloy Door Group has taken action to include LPS 2081 certification to bluster the already grand qualifications of Powershiled Rathlin doors to ensure customers’ peace of mind.

