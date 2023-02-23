Are you preparing to teach or are already teaching T Levels in a school, academy or a University Technical College (UTC)?

If yes, then you should book a place on the Education and Training Foundation’s Teaching T Levels in Schools course taking place on Friday, 24 March 2023 . This course is fully-funded, so is free for you to attend.

The course is aimed to help school staff develop their pedagogical practice in the context of teaching T Levels and will help to bring the world of work and industry practices into your classrooms, laboratories, and workshops, enabling you to deliver a rich curriculum with intent.

On this course, you will:

Explore the qualities and practices of effective dual professionals.

Consider the role and impact of high-quality employer and industrial relationships.

Consider effective teaching and learning practices for T Levels.

Explore how to effectively prepare learners and employers for the industry placement and supporting learners on their journey to work-readiness.

Get your T Level delivery off to the best possible start by booking your space today!