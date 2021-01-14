Alliance for Learning to give mental health training to Star Academies

The Alliance for Learning Teaching School has been appointed to work with Star Academies to provide Mental Health First Aid training for staff across its 29 schools across the UK.

Running from mid-January through to the end of March, the online training will deliver the sessions to over 100 personnel and will enable them to ensure the wellbeing of all pupils and colleagues, both remotely and in person.

Lisa Fathers (pictured right), Director of Teaching School at The Alliance for Learning, comments: “As a teaching school, we are committed to supporting the wellbeing of schools – we were one of the founding members of Greater Manchester’s Mentally Healthy Schools programme. We have an extensive mental health CPD offering and have worked with a number of schools and colleges to deliver training in this vital area.”

Star Academies runs a growing network of primary and secondary schools, with clusters in Lancashire, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and London. Throughout the pandemic, Star Academies has worked to protect the wellbeing of its pupils and staff. The Trust was keen to develop its support and was delighted by the opportunity to work with Alliance for Learning Teaching School.

Lisa Crausby, Executive Director: Education at Star Academies said: “The wellbeing of our pupils is paramount and by investing in this training we are ensuring that even more teaching staff have the skills and confidence to provide support whenever it is needed. We are delighted to be working with The Alliance for Learning.”

Lisa concludes: “As Mental Health First Aiders, our staff completing the training will be part of a network of more than 500,000 people with mental health first aid skills and we are determined to grow this further – these skills have never been so important, particularly in a global pandemic with anxiety on the rise.”

For more information about The Alliance for Learning MHFA Training, go to http://allianceforlearning.co.uk/covid-19/mental-health-first-aid/