A one stop antimicrobial solution for hands and surfaces

New from skin health and surface hygiene expert, GOJO Industries-Europe, are PURELL Hand & Surface Antimicrobial Wipes. Ideal for use in healthcare, leisure, education, health and fitness facilities, hotels, and office buildings, these versatile multi-use wipes are suitable for sanitising hands, general surfaces, and food-contact surfaces. This eliminates the need for different types of wipes and surface cleaners.

Dermatologically tested, these innovative wipes are kind to skin and deliver against the latest EN1500 hand hygiene standards. They are highly effective, killing 99.99% of the most common germs that may be harmful, including yeast and mould and have proven, fast-acting efficacy against bacteria (EN1276, EN13727) and viruses (EN14476) from 30 seconds.

Furthermore, they have also passed the EN16615 test. This is the gold standard for wipes, consisting of an evaluation of bactericidal and yeasticidal efficacy in real world conditions, with tests conducted on medical surfaces.

PURELL Hand & Surface Antimicrobial Wipes are designed with a non-woven fabric that does not tear easily. No rinsing is required and no residue is left after use, making them incredibly easy-to-use. Suitable for use in food-contact areas, they do not affect the taste or smell of food .

Chris Wakefield, Managing Director UK & Ireland, GOJO Industries-Europe Ltd comments, ‘In the wake of the COVD crisis, the need for effective hygiene solutions to reduce the risk of infection has never been greater. The hygiene of hands and high touch surfaces is especially important in many working environments, so we are delighted to introduce a one-stop solution that is highly effective on all kinds of non-porous surfaces, whilst being gentle to skin – and that meets the very top standard of testing! These versatile wipes quickly sanitise hands and surfaces and can be used everywhere in a facility –– making them an essential part of the cleaning toolkit in a wide variety of locations.’

A unique product with market-leading germ-killing capacity, PURELL Hand & Surface Antimicrobial Wipes are available in four different sizes and quantities: 100 count canister, 200 count canister , 270 count canister, and a 450 count bucket .

For more information, call +44 (0)1908 588444, email infouk@GOJO.com or visit www.GOJO.com