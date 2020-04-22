8 ways to keep fit while working from home

By AJ Products

Working from home means you might miss out on walking or cycling as part of your commute and gives you even more excuses not to get up from your desk. Exercise isn’t just good for your physical fitness; it can also have an impact on your mental wellbeing, so it’s important to find alternative ways to stay active. There are lots of ways to create an active work environment that keeps you moving throughout the day. Here are some simple tips from AJ Products to help you to keep fit while working from home.

Go for a walk or run.

Make the most of the fact that you are allowed to get outside for daily exercise and try to go out every day no matter your fitness levels. Fresh air and a change of scenery will be good for both your physical and mental health. Make sure you follow all government guidelines and stay a safe two metres away from anyone not in your household. Join in with a fitness video or online class

There are lots of workout videos available for free online as well as live online classes. One of the biggest benefits to working from home is that you can grab a quick shower after your workout and, unless you’re not on a video call, no-one will know if you wear your gym clothes to work!

Stand up to work

Standing at your desk is an easy and effective way to start moving more while you work. A sit-stand desk lets you sit for part of the day and then stand for part of it, making it easy for you to switch between the two. Being able to vary your position as you work can make a big difference to your overall wellbeing; standing has been shown to burn extra calories compared to sitting and helps break the dangerous cycle of too much sitting.

Try an active sitting chair

An exercise ball chair is a great way to combine your work with a workout. It forces you to work your core muscles to keep yourself upright and counteract the natural movement of the ball. Improve your fitness further by doing simple Pilates chair exercises.

Do a mini workout

Staying active can be as simple as incorporating basic exercises into your daily routine, such as sitting down and standing up ten times in a row or doing jumping jacks a few times each morning and afternoon.

Walk and work

Take a walk around the house at regular intervals. For example, you could make it a rule to always walk around while taking phone calls.

Run up and down the stairs

If you have stairs, run or walk up and down a few times a day. It’s an easy way to get extra steps in and get your heart rate up. Get on your bike

If you have an exercise bike at home, take a 10 minute break from your work a few times a day to get your heart rate up. Short bursts of high-intensity activity will get your blood pumping and burn body fat.

Taking short breaks to get your body moving is not only good for your health, it can also help you focus better when you get back to work. Aerobic workouts can help improve memory, lower stress levels and give you more energy. Remember to look after your body in other ways too: eat healthily, stay hydrated and make sure you get enough sleep.

