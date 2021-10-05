RSC releases learning resources for young people

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) works with thousands of young people, teachers, and partner theatres each year to ensure everyone has access to an arts-rich education and the opportunity to unlock their potential. This autumn, RSC Learning is offering a wide range of resources and activities for teachers and learners, many free to use, including online performances and videos, workshops and professional development opportunities.

Jacqui O’Hanlon, RSC Director of Learning and National Partnerships said: ‘All young people deserve an arts-rich education. We know this develops the life chances of children, contributes to their wellbeing, develops skills and behaviours that mean they do better at school, enhances employability and creates engaged citizens who make a positive contribution to the world we all live in.

‘We have so much evidence as an arts sector about the ways in which arts-rich schools and arts learning unlocks potential and reveals new ways to see ourselves, others and the world around us. All young people and schools should have access to artists and resources that support learning outcomes for children and develop pathways for their future, equipping them to go out and thrive in today’s world’.

Examples of RSC Learning activities

The RSC’s Certificate in Teaching Shakespeare develops teachers’ skills knowledge and confidence in using RSC rehearsal-room approaches in the classroom.

In addition, any school, anywhere in the UK can book a teacher professional development day led by RSC artists at a venue of their choice.

‘Live’ Lessons explore the characters, themes and language of Shakespeare plays and the Shakespeare Learning Zone contains an informative and interactive catalogue of games, videos, galleries and key learning resources, giving students the chance to find more about each play or revise ones they know well. The newest additions will be The Comedy of Errors and As You Like It, including specially commissioned films of actors in rehearsals and in performance.

The new ‘Clore Learning Centre online’ workshops enable any school anywhere in the UK to book a workshop with RSC artists to explore the contemporary relevance of Shakespeare’s plays to our lives and world today. Online Workshops on Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet or The Tempest are available throughout November and December 2021.

This year, the RSC has been working with Samsung Electronics UK to create Next Generation Introduces – a series of films that explores the theatre careers available off stage. These films feature RSC Acting Artistic Director, Erica Whyman, and RSC Director of Digital Development, Sarah Ellis, as well as representatives across Costume, Technical and Marketing departments. The full set of films are now available at https://www.rsc.org.uk/learn/young-people/next-generation/introduces

Sophie Edgerley Harris, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Samsung Electronics UK said: “At Samsung, we believe it is our duty to help to equip the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in a technology-driven future. We all have a part to play, and are committed to giving everyone equal access to knowledge, skills, and resources. We are delighted to partner with RSC to deliver these films to open up career opportunities in the sector and allow young people to shape a better future for themselves and their communities through technology.”

The RSC is also hosting a programme of events this Autumn, including a Free School’s Broadcast of The Tempest from 15 – 19 November 2021, a Primary open day for the RSC’s upcoming production The Magician’s Elephant – a brand new musical based on the novel by children’s author, Kate DiCamillo – on 25 November 2021.

All resources and event information are accessible via the Learning section of the RSC website: rsc.org.uk/learn