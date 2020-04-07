1,400 schools sign up for free access to educational video library MASSOLIT

Online educational resource MASSOLIT is now free to all schools disrupted by COVID-19. Free access comes with no strings attached – no payment details or set up are required – and is available to schools for a minimum of thirty days from registration. This offer will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Login details will be provided to teachers within one working day of registration, and can be shared with colleagues and pupils. Link to registration form: https://massolit.io/covid19

Founder Chris Tudor said: “COVID-19 represents a huge challenge to schools at the moment, with teachers having to move to remote learning at very short notice. We hope our library of 3,000 high-quality video lectures will make life a little easier for teachers in the subjects that we cover.”

More than 1,400 schools have signed up for access since the offer was announced on 11 March 2020.